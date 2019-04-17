Officer missed by inches, door destroyed during highway traffic stop

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in New Jersey are calling for people to slow down and take a look after a close call for one of their officers during a traffic stop was caught on his body camera.
In the video from last Sunday, you can see the officer's cruiser get clipped by a passing vehicle just as the officer is stepping out.
Thankfully, the officer acted quickly to get out of the way and was not injured.
That passing vehicle remained on scene and no one in that vehicle was injured, either.
Police say the close call is an opportunity to remind drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles on the shoulder.
