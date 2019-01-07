Officer rescues kitten from highway, then adopts her

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri police officer stepped in to save a life and ended up getting a new family member.
Officer Jason Smith noticed a tiny kitten on a barrier wall and called for backup to get traffic under control around the area.
TRENDING NOW:
- 165 neglected German shepherds rescued from Georgia property, officials say
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announces birth of son
- Video resurfaces of Drake kissing underage girl onstage
- VIDEO: Man Removed from Life Support – Then Woke Up
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Despite his heroics, the kitten was not thrilled about being taken to safety until it reached the comforts of the patrol car. Once inside, the kitten calmed down and made a new friend.
After being checked out by a vet, the kitten was adopted by Smith's family and named Bella.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}