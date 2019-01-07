  • Officer rescues kitten from highway, then adopts her

    NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri police officer stepped in to save a life and ended up getting a new family member. 

    Officer Jason Smith noticed a tiny kitten on a barrier wall and called for backup to get traffic under control around the area.

    Despite his heroics, the kitten was not thrilled about being taken to safety until it reached the comforts of the patrol car. Once inside, the kitten calmed down and made a new friend.

    After being checked out by a vet, the kitten was adopted by Smith's family and named Bella. 
     

     
     

