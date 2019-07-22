  • Officer rides mechanical bull after responding to noise complaint at party

    KILGORE, Texas - A noise complaint turned into a wild ride for a police officer in Texas.

    Officers found out there was a house party going on Saturday night with a mechanical bull in the backyard.

    One officer then decided to try the bull out. He managed to stay on it for almost 30 seconds, before falling off.

    The party crowd gave him cheers and high fives.

    In the end, the officers told the revelers to keep it down.

    But the police department also joked on Facebook that the bash wouldn't have been that memorable if the officers hadn't shown off their bull-riding skills.

    The party was a birthday celebration for a woman who turned 22.

     

