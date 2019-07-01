Officer saves kitten in middle of busy highway

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Dashcam video shows a Georgia officer rescuing a kitten on the interstate during rush hour. The Sandy Springs Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page.
A 911 call came in reporting a number of cats dropped off on the interstate.
The video shows a K-9 officer as he spotted one of the kittens in the center lane. The officer placed the kitten in a bucket and took it to a nearby veterinarian clinic.
The kitten has already been adopted.
The status of the other kittens is unknown.
