Officer saves kitten in middle of busy highway

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Dashcam video shows a Georgia officer rescuing a kitten on the interstate during rush hour. The Sandy Springs Police Department posted the video to its Facebook page.

    A 911 call came in reporting a number of cats dropped off on the interstate. 

    The video shows a K-9 officer as he spotted one of the kittens in the center lane. The officer placed the kitten in a bucket and took it to a nearby veterinarian clinic. 

    The kitten has already been adopted. 

    The status of the other kittens is unknown. 

     

