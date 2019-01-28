Officer talks to sheep while trying to corral it

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Law enforcement officers have unusual encounters all the time, but one officer in Summerville found himself in quite the predicament last week when he had to corral a lost sheep. Their cute encounter was caught on his dash camera.
In video released by the department, the officer can be seen slowly leading the sheep along a fence "to greener pastures."
As he waits for animal control, the officer continues to talk to the sheep and it bleats back at him.
The officer can be heard saying "I don't know what you wanna eat, man." Then he talks up the benefits of eating clover.
As another officer arrives, he requests that the sheep not embarrass him in front of his coworker.
Finally the officer admits "This is not how I pictured my Tuesday going at all."
