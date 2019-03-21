PITTSBURGH - As former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld’s trial for shooting and killing 17-year-old Antwon Rose enters day three Thursday, the commonwealth could soon rest and hand it over to the defense.
It is believed the commonwealth has three or four more witnesses left before they expect to rest.
The focus of day two was primarily how Rosfeld handled himself after pulling the trigger as Rose, who was unarmed, ran from a June traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.
New video of the traffic stop captured by a University of Pittsburgh student who was on his way home from summer classes were shown Wednesday.
Flashing lights can be seen in the video before gunshots are heard.
Neighbors and eyewitnesses testified that Rosfeld was shaking and crying after the shooting, and even questioned why he fired and whether anyone spotted a gun. One witness said other officers had to console Rosfeld.
Jurors have heard testimony from nearly 20 witnesses, and while it might seem the trial is moving very quickly, legal experts say it’s actually right on track because there is video evidence.
