All 12 jurors, 4 alternates chosen for trial of former officer charged in Antwon Rose's death

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Twelve jurors and four alternates have been selected for the upcoming trial against Michael Rosfeld, the former East Pittsburgh police officer charged with shooting and killing Antwon Rose.
Those jurors will be bussed from Dauphin County back to Pittsburgh for the trial, which begins on Tuesday.
Juror #1
- White man, 66 years old, retired railroad worker
Juror #2
- White woman, 39 years old, librarian
Juror #3
- White woman, 35 years old, customer service manager
Juror #4
- White woman, 27 years old, business analyst
Juror #5
- Black woman, estimated age 40’s, social worker
Juror #6
- White man, 52 years old, insurance adjuster
Juror #7
- White woman, estimated age late 50’s, child care subsidy specialist
Juror #8
- Black man, 71 years old, retired school teacher
Juror #9
- Black woman, 55 years old, virtual customer service specialist
Juror #10
- White man, estimated age 50’s, heavy equipment operator
Juror #11
- White man, 26 years old, state budget analyst
Juror #12
- White man, 41 years old, night club bar back
