All 12 jurors, 4 alternates chosen for trial of former officer charged in Antwon Rose's death

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Twelve jurors and four alternates have been selected for the upcoming trial against Michael Rosfeld, the former East Pittsburgh police officer charged with shooting and killing Antwon Rose.

    Those jurors will be bussed from Dauphin County back to Pittsburgh for the trial, which begins on Tuesday.

    Juror #1

    •  White man, 66 years old, retired railroad worker

    Juror #2

    • White woman, 39 years old, librarian

    Juror #3

    • White woman, 35 years old, customer service manager

    Juror #4

    • White woman, 27 years old, business analyst

    Juror #5

    • Black woman, estimated age 40’s, social worker

    Juror #6

    • White man, 52 years old, insurance adjuster

    Juror #7

    • White woman, estimated age late 50’s, child care subsidy specialist

    Juror #8

    • Black man, 71 years old, retired school teacher

    Juror #9

    • Black woman, 55 years old, virtual customer service specialist

    Juror #10

    • White man, estimated age 50’s, heavy equipment operator

    Juror #11

    • White man, 26 years old, state budget analyst

    Juror #12

    • White man, 41 years old, night club bar back

     

