0 LIVE UPDATES: Juror dismissed in Michael Rosfeld trial

PITTSBURGH - The trial for former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld appears to be wrapping up. Now in day four Friday, jurors are expected to soon be given the case to deliberate whether the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose as he ran from a traffic stop in June was justified.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m. Friday: Juror No. 2 has been dismissed. She was a 39-year-old white woman who is a librarian. Her father spent 25 years in law enforcement. An alternate juror is taking over.

#BREAKING juror number 2 dismissed. Juror number 13 taking over. — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 22, 2019

UPDATE 9:25 a.m. Friday: The gag order in the Michael Rosfeld case has been lifted.

Judge Alexander Bicket agreed to lift the gag order after Rosfeld’s attorney, Patrick Thomassey, argued it has been violated by Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing Antwon Rose’s family.

Merritt has spoken to the media about the trial.

#BREAKING: The judge in the Michael Rosfeld case LIFTS the gag order. Ruling came after complaints from defense attorneys about the Rose family’s civil rights attorney speaking to the media — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) March 22, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: The trial for former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld appears to be wrapping up. Now in day four Friday, jurors are expected to soon be given the case to deliberate whether the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose as he ran from a traffic stop in June was justified.

A use-of-force expert will again take the stand as the defense continues its case Friday morning.

The expert, a retired state trooper who owns a consulting company and has trained thousands of police officers, first took the stand Thursday afternoon. He followed Rosfeld, who testified in his own defense after the prosecution rested shortly before noon.

Jurors were told by the expert that he believes Rosfeld’s force was reasonable and followed training. But the prosecution fired back during cross-examination, saying he has testified in 41 cases and never against a police officer.

Prosecutors also raised the question of how much money the expert was receiving by analyzing this case, an answer he could not give right away.

Regardless, testimony from the use-of-force expert could be crucial.

“I think it's important the defense brings in a use-of-force expert because the jury is watching the video and they're seeing a young man running away, and they're seeing an officer shooting him three times in the back. The defense needs to bring in an expert to say this use of force is justified,” legal analyst, attorney Blaine Jones, said.

While the importance of the use-of-force expert’s testimony may not be lost on jurors, the biggest talking point of day three of the trial was Rosfeld’s testimony.

Rosfeld talked in detail about the night he shot and killed Rose. He testified for nearly 90 minutes, and tears were visible in his eyes.

Rose was in a car with another teenager, Zaijuan Hester, when it was pulled over June 19 in East Pittsburgh following a drive-by shooting minutes earlier in North Braddock. Both teens ran, and Hester has since pleaded guilty to being the shooter.

New surveillance video from a camera on Cliff Street was introduced in court Thursday, showing Rose in the short period of time between the drive-by shooting and when he was shot by Rosfeld. He can be seen with two other young men cleaning broken glass off the car, trying to cover the shattered back window, soon before it was pulled over.

Rosfeld told the jury he was upset and shocked after shooting Rose, but he believed he was dealing with “dangerous felons” because the car he pulled over matched the description of the one involved in the earlier drive-by shooting. He also believed he saw one of the teenagers point a gun at him.

As the prosecution cross-examined Rosfeld, he said he thought there was a clear threat and after he started aiming, his gun and hands blocked his full sight.

Rosfeld said he shot at Rose because he was protecting the community and himself.

Rose’s mother was not in the courtroom for Rosfeld’s testimony, walking out before he took the stand.

