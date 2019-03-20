0 LIVE UPDATES: Michael Rosfeld trial entering day 2 after emotional first day of testimony

PITTSBURGH - The trial for former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld enters day two Wednesday, following an emotional first day of testimony.

UPDATE 7:45 a.m. Wednesday: Channel 11 News has obtained a letter from Antwon Rose’s mother, Michelle Kenney, to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

The letter, dated March 19, sheds light on who Rose was. Kenney said members of the jury “deserve to know the real him.”

In part, the letter says:

“Please remember what everyone in the community that knew Antwon had to say about him. As I sit through the trial and the defense discusses the dangers of the community where Antwon lived and the criminal element all around him -- even the allegations of criminal involvement on the day he was killed -- I am reminded just how unique he was. He was a rose that grew from concrete. Despite darkness all around him he was kind, loving and funny. The smile that emanates from his pictures really reflects who he was.”

Day one focused heavily on the shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, whom Rosfeld shot to death after he ran from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. He was unarmed.

Cellphone video captured the shooting, but jurors are left to decide whether it was justified.

A play-by-play of the June shooting and graphic details of Rose’s death were revealed Tuesday in the courtroom at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh.

Rose’s mother was visibly shaken by Tuesday’s testimony, at one point crying and having to leave the courtroom before autopsy photos of her son were shown.

Rosfeld’s leg shook nonstop at various points during the day.

A homicide detective who responded to the shooting was among those who took the stand Tuesday. He said he could not remember exact measurements from the site of the shooting and a witness’s home, and the defense asked why it took so long to take daytime photos of the scene.

Another witness told jurors Rosfeld had his gun drawn as soon as he got out of his police car during the traffic stop, which stemmed from a drive-by shooting minutes earlier in North Braddock. The drive-by shooter, Zaijuan Hester, was in the car with Rose.

The witness said Rosfeld began shooting immediately as Rose and Hester ran from the area. She said she saw Rosfeld crying after the shooting.

The defense questioned the same witness about how much alcohol she had consumed that night. She said she didn’t start drinking until after the shooting happened.

