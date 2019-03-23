0 LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather day after not guilty verdict in Michael Rosfeld trial

PITTSBURGH - A jury has found Michael Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh police officer, not guilty of criminal homicide for shooting and killing Antwon Rose.

Reaction has been swift from both sides. Below you will find the latest reaction as it comes in.

UPDATE 3:04 p.m. Saturday: Demonstrators are moving through downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said they're on the scene to close roads for safety.

Demonstration now Downtown. Expect delays as @PghPolice is on scene to close roads for safety. https://t.co/JAgwckQVLQ — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) March 23, 2019

UPDATE 2 p.m. Saturday: Stop the Violence Pittsburgh is holding a solidarity service after the verdict.

UPDATE 1:43 p.m. Saturday: The Allegheny County District Attorney's office released the following statement:

"As was stated last night, our office disagreed with the verdict and we understand the frustration of everyone who was hoping for and expecting a different outcome. However, the community needs to realize that when such frustration becomes hateful and violent, there will be ramifications for those involved in that behavior."

UPDATE 12:13 a.m. Saturday: Demonstrators are now going into Mount Ararat Baptist Church.

Demonstrators now going into Mount Ararat Baptist Church @WPXI pic.twitter.com/DSB82TjHeG — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 23, 2019

UPDATE 11:46 p.m.: Protesters continue to march through the streets of East Liberty and Shadyside.

Now marching through busy Center Avenue @WPXI Cars are beeping their horn’s… A lot of people screaming out in support pic.twitter.com/WDFlYCnCtB — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 23, 2019

UPDATE 11:05 p.m.: The demonstrators in East Liberty have entered the Hotel Indigo and are chanting "Antwon Rose III" and "Three shots in the back."

Rose family attorney Fred G. Rabner also released a statement reacting to the acquittal.

It goes without saying, our legal team is sick and saddened for Antwon’s family, and friends right now. And while we can’t undue what has already occurred today in criminal court, I now turn to Antwon’s unyielding supporters and with fire in my heart, I say to you, NOW ITS OUR TURN! This isn’t a complex issue. An officer can not serve as Judge, Jury and Executioner in a matter of seconds, on a street corner, with nearly no information whatsoever at his disposal. When Officer Rosfeld leveled his gun and fired off three rounds inside of a second into the back of an unarmed, Antwon Rose, who posed no threat whatsoever to Rosfeld or others, he didn’t know what if anything was in his pockets; he didn’t know what if anything was on his hands; and he certainly didn’t know what if anything was hidden under the seats of the car he exited. Make no mistake, there is nothing reasonable or appropriate about the manner Officer Rosfeld took Antwon’s life, and we will unequivocally prove that in Federal Court. With the discovery process at our disposal, I assure you that we will leave no stone unturned.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: Demonstrators are moving through the community of East Liberty and blocking at least one intersection. Channel 11 has a team of reporters across the area and will have live coverage on 11 at 11.

UPDATE 10:34 p.m.: Pittsburgh Public Safety has been preparing for the verdict for several weeks. Hundreds of officers have undergone special training since protests last summer stopped traffic on the Parkway and blocked streets downtown.

If demonstrations occur, Pittsburgh Police will be present to assure safety for everyone -- including demonstrators, residents, business owners and visitors to our city. We know from experience that when Pittsburgh experiences hardships, we come together as a community.

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m.: Lee Merritt, the attorney for Antwon Rose's family, released a full statement responding to the jury's decision just one hour after it was announced.

"While the family of Antwon Rose is devastated that former officer Michael Rosfeld was acquitted today, they are grateful for the support of the community and from many around the country. Although the facts of the case seemed clear cut, namely that Antwon Rose was shot in the back as he ran from officer Rosfeld; the jury's verdict was heavily influenced by flaws in current Pennsylvania law that contradict protections afforded citizens by the U.S. Constitution. Antwon's family and I will be working to change those laws in an effort to prevent other families from suffering a similar disappointment. We will also focus our efforts on holding those accountable for Antwon's death through our civli suit. The fight for justice is never easy, but we will make every effort to protect the memory and legacy of Antwon Rose."

UPDATE 10:26 p.m.: Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto sent out a two part statement on Twitter saying his heart is with Antwon Rose's family.

Tonight I grieve with Antwon’s family, friends, and the entire community. Words cannot heal the pain so many are feeling. Only action can begin the process, a process that will take work & understanding.



(Part 1 of 2) — bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 23, 2019

An understanding that inequality exists & we have a moral obligation to address it. I offer the full support of the city of Pittsburgh, to help us find light in darkness.



(Part 2 of 2) — bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 23, 2019

UPDATE 10:11 p.m.: Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has released a statement saying he disagrees with the verdict but respect's the jury's verdict.

I have always believed that the criminal justice system belongs to the people and the best example of that is when 12 men and women sit in a room and deliberate how best to pass judgement onto one of their peers, indeed that is the foundation on which the entire criminal justice system is built. While I respectfully disagree with their verdict, it is the people of this commonwealth who decide guilty or not guilty and they have spoken to this matter. In the interest of justice, we must continue to do our job of bringing charges in situations where charges are appropriate, regardless of the role an individual holds in the community.

UPDATE 9:47 p.m.: Protesters in the streets have started blocking cars in the areas around the courthouse.

HAPPENING NOW: protestors blocking cars in Grant & Forbes in front of court house @WPXI pic.twitter.com/b1HUo4tmSA — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 23, 2019

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: Attorneys for both sides have spoken and protesters have taken to the streets. Channel 11's Michele Newell was standing outside the courthouse as a group started chanting.

Rose family attorney Lee Merritt said he disagrees with the way the statute for use of force is written, and he is working with the family as they process the verdict.

"Antwon rose was shot in his back, which killed him. He was unarmed, he did not pose a threat to the officer or to the community. And the verdict today says that that is okay. That that is acceptable behavior from a police officer. And on behalf of the rose family, on behalf of the African American community and lovers of justice we say that is not okay. Obviously, something has to change."

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey praised the jury for their decision and said the Rosfeld family is relieved.

"I don't have any question in my mind that it was the proper verdict. I give this jury a lot of credit. This was a very hard case. you know I would point out to you that this is not an all white jury. There were African Americans on this jury. They listened to the facts they listened to the law and in my opinion they rendered the right verdict."

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.: The jury has just announced a not guilty verdict for Michael Rosfeld.

