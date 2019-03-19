  • Several roads closed starting Tuesday morning, bus routes affected by officer trial

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The start of the trial for a former East Pittsburgh police officer is leading to several road closures and detours around the Allegheny County courthouse.

    Pittsburgh police are cautioning commuters to take extra times and make arrangements because of them.

    Related Headlines

    We're getting you around the closures, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

    More than 20 Port Authority bus routes will be detoured because of the road closures.

    That includes portions of Grant and Ross streets and Fifth and Forbes avenues daily from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. until further notice.

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories