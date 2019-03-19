0 Trial starting Tuesday for Michael Rosfeld, officer charged in shooting of Antwon Rose

PITTSBURGH - The fate of former East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld will go into the hands of jurors Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld’s homicide trial in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose after a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh will unfold inside the Allegheny County Courthouse.

The jurors selected for the trial from Dauphin County will decide not if Rosfeld shot and killed Rose -- which is clear in cellphone video -- but whether his actions were justified.

While the defense believes only first-degree murder should be considered, prosecutors want jurors to be able to consider all levels of murder, including manslaughter.

The jury consists of six men and six women. There are three alternates, although four were initially chosen; one took the place of a juror who needed to be replaced for medical reasons.

During a motions hearing Monday, Judge Alexander Bicket ruled that video and testimony would be allowed from a drive-by shooting in North Braddock minutes before Rose was shot to death in East Pittsburgh.

Rose was in the vehicle with the admitted drive-by shooter, Zaijuan Hester, who pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of aggravated assault and four firearms charges. Rose, who was unarmed, was shot and killed after running from a traffic stop.

Testimony that will not be allowed, per Bicket’s ruling, is about an alleged armed robbery several hours before the drive-by shooting and shooting of Rose. However, Bicket said that decision could change based on testimony heard during the trial.

Ahead of the start of the trial, road closures and detours that will continue for the duration of the trial went into effect around the courthouse.

