Officers rescue baby found inside stolen car

    ATHENS, Ga. - It only took police in Athens an hour to recover a baby from a stolen car, but that feels like an eternity when you don't know if the child is safe. 

    It was a heart-wrenching moment for a cop not knowing if a baby taken in a carjacking would be gone or still with the car when it was finally found. 

    The 11-month-old girl was kidnapped Sunday night right from the driveway of her mother's home. "As she got out quickly to go get something inside the inside of her house. When she went back out, the vehicle was gone," Geoffrey Gilland of the Athens-Clarke County police told WSB

    Police launched an all-out search for the stolen car, alerting other agencies. About an hour later, an officer spotted the car at a Home Depot parking lot just a few miles away. 

    Fortunately, this search ended in joy. The officer's body camera capturing the dramatic scene as he unbuckled the baby from her car seat to hold and comfort her. 

    "It read in the incident reports [that] it was a very tender moment between the mother and child, obviously, and we were just happy that in this case things turned out really well," said Gilland. 

    Police are still looking for the suspect. 
     

     
     

    CNN/WSB

