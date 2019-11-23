SOUTH SOLON, Ohio - Authorities say the death of a man found at the bottom of a drained sewage tank in Ohio appears to be accidental.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the body of 34-year-old James Powers was found Wednesday in the recently drained tank at a wastewater treatment plant in the Madison County village of South Solon.
Madison County Sheriff’s Lt. Bryan White says deputies earlier this month investigated a vandalism report at the plant. He says grates had been moved and pumps appeared to have been tampered with.
A tennis shoe was found near a missing grate. Deputies and plant employees had no reason to believe someone had fallen into the 15-foot-deep (4.6-meter-deep) tank, which was full at the time.
White says Powers was well known in the area and was sometimes homeless.
