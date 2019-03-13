0 Oklahoma man runs G. I. Joe 'military hospital'

LONE WOLF, Okla. - From 1964 to 1976, Hasbro churned out millions of G. I. Joe action figures. They served in imaginary combat and playtime rescue. An entire generation of boys played with the dolls in the 1960s and '70s.

Dr. Neil Vitale now runs a "military hospital" in Oklahoma where every patient answers to the same name. His operating room is a workbench in the back room of a former beauty shop.

Surrounded by body parts and the salvage of a million backyard battlefields, Vitale saves as many G. I. Joes as he can. "For some reason, kids like to use ice picks on Joes ... Unfortunately, a lot of them were burned up," Vitale told KFOR.

The first four Joes came from the four main branches of the military and had 21 moveable joints. Vitale still has the first two G. I. Joes he got as a kid.

It's been a decade since his cousin called and told Vitale to come and get them out of his attic. "It was very strange to see those guys back again," said Vitale.

That started a search for other lost soldiers and pretty soon, he was all over eBay and anywhere else he could think of to re-enlist the original soldiers.

His army was trapped in his basement for a few years but surplus business space in Lone Wolf inspired Vitale's military hospital and museum. A D-day diorama covers a whole side of his little museum.

Vitale's G. I. Joe repair shop and museum is open only by appointment because of his actual pediatric practice in Altus, but he does maintain a Facebook page for news and inquiries.



NBC/KFOR