0 Oklahoma mother charged with getting her 10-year-old daughter unnecessary surgeries

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Prosecutors say Alisha Newman would make claims to doctors across the country, professing various medical diagnoses of her daughter.

"Ultimately leading to a number of surgeries for this child, DNR -- do not resuscitate -- orders in multiple different hospitals for this child. This was a life-threatening, life-altering situation for this poor 10-year-old child," Matthew Torbenson, the Milwaukee County District Attorney told WITI. "This is a case that, in essence, involves a continuing course of conduct and offense that has lasted the entirety of this child`s life."

When the girl was admitted to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin earlier this month, court documents say the child was pale and ashen, in severe shock, acute renal failure, organ damage and suffering from a blood infection.

The conditions, prosecutors say, were ultimately caused by Newman having the girl go through unnecessary testing or procedures, including placement of a pacemaker, as well as medical and feeding ports.

A criminal complaint says doctors became concerned shortly after she was admitted. They noted that the girl had previous stays at the hospital which found no evidence of disease.

Filings say several doctors dating back years raised concerns about Newman's alleged behavior, often known as Munchausen by proxy.

"And so these alleged criminal acts aren`t intentional, and I think that also speaks to whether she would continue to pose any potential danger to the alleged victim in this case," said Newman's defense attorney, Martin Pruhs.

Pruhs argued that Newman should be released on a signature bond. Newman's bond was set at $50,000 cash instead.

After the hearing, Newman turned to face the gallery where her husband was sitting and appeared to mouth the words: "Help me."

Newman remains jailed.

The scope of this case scans across five other states. Sources told WITI that includes Newman's home state of Oklahoma.



CNN/WITI