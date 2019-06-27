  • Once again, Pittsburgh is the most under-valued city in the U.S.

    By: Patty Tascarella  – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is the most under-valued city in the country for the second consecutive year, according to a new report that projects home value per square foot based on how desirable a city is to live in.

    SmartAsset analyzed 189 metros to gauge which provide the most bang for the bucks.

    Related Headlines

    In Pittsburgh’s case, the value’s more than twice the price. According to Zillow estimates, the price per square foot in Pittsburgh is around $104.50, but SmartAsset’s model estimated homes should cost $262.79 per square foot, resulting in a surplus value of about $158.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories