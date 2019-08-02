  • Oscar Mayer announces 'Ice Dog': hot dog ice cream sandwiches

    It's like a frozen picnic.

    Earlier this week, French's announced the release of mustard-flavored ice cream.

    Now, there's something to go along with it.

    Oscar Mayer is introducing limited edition ice dog sandwiches.
     
    They're made with candied Oscar Mayer hot dog bits, hot dog ice cream, spicy mustard ice cream and a cookie bun.

     

