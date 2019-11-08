  • Frigid fall: Northwest Pa. town blanketed in nearly 6 inches of snow

    The winter blast is moving east, and parts of Pennsylvania are feeling the chill.

    A winter weather system that's affecting the northeastern part of the country dropped 6 inches of snow in Corry, which is about two hours north of Pittsburgh.

    Other communities had between 1 and 3 inches of fresh snowfall.

    A winter advisory remains in effect for areas near the Great Lakes, as some lake-effect snow is beginning to drift in.

    Some sunshine is expected later Friday, but it's not going to bring much warmth.

    Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

     

