The winter blast is moving east, and parts of Pennsylvania are feeling the chill.
A winter weather system that's affecting the northeastern part of the country dropped 6 inches of snow in Corry, which is about two hours north of Pittsburgh.
Other communities had between 1 and 3 inches of fresh snowfall.
A winter advisory remains in effect for areas near the Great Lakes, as some lake-effect snow is beginning to drift in.
Some sunshine is expected later Friday, but it's not going to bring much warmth.
Thanksgiving is still a few weeks away, but it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
