  • PA woman's 100-year-old birthday wish? To milk a cow

    Updated:

    SCRANTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman celebrated her 100th birthday, but the cake and gifts weren't the main attraction. The real present came as a surprise when she got the chance to milk a cow.

    When it came time to come up with a theme for Ann Randazzo's 100th birthday, there was no question. There would be cow cookies, cow balloons and the birthday girl wore cow socks. "She must talk about it daily. To the point where it really made an impression on everybody here," her daughter, Barb Paris, told WNEP.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The staff at the Scranton Health Care Center where Randazzo lives decided to take it one step further. "Personally, I think she's going to be lost for words. I think there's going to be some tears, but I think it's going to be exciting," activities director Sara Brown said before the big reveal.

    Hillside Farms from Luzerne County brought Greta the cow to the health care center to help Randazzo cross one last item off her bucket list, taking the meaning of bucket list quite literally.

    Milking her family's pet cow, Cherry, was her childhood chore. "About 90 years since I milked one," said Randazzo. It was not as easy as it was back then, but Randazzo said milking a cow is like riding a bike. "We just got ten quarts," said Randazzo.
     

     

    CNN/WNEP

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories