Pack of dog-like robots pull truck in latest demonstration

    If we're ever replaced by robots, the robots will probably have been created by Boston Dynamics.

    The company's latest demonstration of its technology shows ten of the company's SpotMini robots pulling a large truck. The four-legged robots already possess an array of skills, like opening doors, picking up objects and climbing stairs.

    Boston Dynamics says the SpotMini will be available soon for a variety of applications, but the price hasn't been made public and they may not be available for purchase by the average consumer.

    The Spot-Mini runs entirely on electric power, up to an hour and a half on a single charge.

    It has a maximum payload of about 30 pounds, or half its own weight.
     

     

