Pampers adding baby changing tables to men's rooms across country

Pampers is hoping to help dads do diapers on the go.
The diaper manufacturer is partnering with John Legend and Koala Kare for their #lovethechange campaign.
The goal is to provide 5,000 changing tables for men's restrooms.
Pampers says that their research shows nine out of 10 dads have used a public restroom lacking a baby changing table.
The campaign aims to have the changing tables in public restrooms in high-need locations across the United States and Canada by 2021.
Pampers says the first 500 locations have already been identified and installation is expected to be completed over the coming weeks.
