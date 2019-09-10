Paramedics revive dog with Narcan

BELLEVUE, Pa. - Paramedics in Bellevue received an odd call over the radio.
The Avalon Veterinary Hospital called requesting Narcan.
"The vet's office had an unresponsive dog," Capt. Glenn Pritchard, with the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Company, said. "She said he was just sluggish and tired."
Veterinarians told Channel 11 the dog got into its owner's prescribed methadone.
"They didn't have it on hand. It's something they don't see very often," Pritchard said. "We give Narcan to people every day."
