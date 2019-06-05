Parents' 'Empty Nest' photo shoot goes viral

PONTOTOC, Miss. - A couple in Mississippi recently celebrated being empty nesters with a hilarious photo shoot that has since gone viral.
Amy and Randy English's last child, Haley Jones, moved out of their house last weekend. Their parent goals complete, it's obvious they aren't upset at all.
Jones was the photographer, but she said it was her mom who came up with the unique idea.
Jones told Yahoo Lifestyle that she's moving to Oxford, Mississippi to become a nanny, but her side job is still photography.
She's hoping the recognition this photo shoot is getting will help boost her business.
