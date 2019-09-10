Parents voice safety concerns after large fight at East Allegheny HS

Parents filled the room to voice their concern for their children’s safety after a large fight broke out last Friday at East Allegheny High School in North Versailles.

Several parents told the school board that how they handled the fight was not acceptable and said the school isn’t safe.

“I shouldn't be hearing from teachers that they are afraid to come to school. I shouldn't be hearing from students that they are petrified to come to school,” one parent told Channel 11’s Catherine Varnum.