Parking nightmare: Hour-long standoff for spot in LA captured on video

LOS ANGELES - Parking in Los Angeles can be a nightmare, but it can be particularly rough in the congested neighborhood of Koreatown, where two drivers recently stood their ground for a prime parking spot for more than an hour. The whole debacle was captured from a nearby window and hilariously documented on social media.
Residents attest that every parking trick in the book is normal behavior on the congested streets. Double-parking, parking in red zones, pretty much anything goes because demand far exceeds supply in Koreatown. "I mean, I got rid of my car for the sole reason of it," said E.J. Gullett.
Thanks to pics and videos from Mariah Flores' window at 5th and Catalina, the world was able to witness, via Twitter, parallel parking and patience taken to absurd levels. The driver of a silver car boxed in the driver of a black car.
Flores noticed neither was budging around 6:20 p.m., and started posting tweets soon after. At 6:40 p.m., Flores noted that both cars had turned on their flashers, but other drivers were starting to honk at them.
Flores asked people to choose team silver car or team black car. As it started turning dark, neither car had budged. "Approaching the one-hour mark and then we did make the one-hour mark," Flores said as she described the small celebration they had for that milestone.
That's when Andrew McCrea came out to move his car, creating space for both cars to park. "I was glad I could resolve that issue, I guess," McCrea told KCAL.
Finally, about an hour and 40 minutes after the face-off started, Flores posted "silver takes the gold" as that driver opened the door and climbed out.
CNN/KCAL
