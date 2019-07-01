Passenger looks out for young flyer with autism

PORTLAND, Ore. - 7-year-old Landon was pretty scared to take his first solo flight, but his mom, Alexis Bjornson, had a whole different set of worries. Landon has autism and traveling can be a bit turbulent.
"And I thought, 'How do I make it so whoever's sitting next to him won't look at him as a burden, but more of I can help this kiddo get through the day?'" Bjornson told KATU.
TRENDING NOW:
- Students wake up to alerts after person tries to climb in woman's window
- CDC issues warning on long-living fecal parasite in pools
- Family says goodbye to wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter
- VIDEO: Furries are back! 8 things you need to know about Anthrocon
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Bjornson didn't know how he'd do alone, so she wrote a note to his neighbor on the plane hoping they'd help out. She also stuffed some cash inside as a thank you.
Ben Pedraza secured the lucky seat and said the direct Southwest flight was full of non-stop activity.
"We were cracking jokes and after a while, he asked me to quit making dad jokes," said Pedraza.
Pedraza even captured a picture at the end to assure Bjornson that all was well. He also donated the $10 from Landon's envelope to the Autism Society in his honor.
"My heart just dropped," said Bjorson, gratefully.
Their story's since gone viral, with women wondering if Pedraza is single. He said he will take the compliment but just hopes the attention stays on autism awareness.
"No, not single. I'm off the market for sure, definitely, but I'm flattered," said Pedraza.
CNN/KATU
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}