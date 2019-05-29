Peacock gets wedged in truck grill

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. - The Clackamas County sheriff tweeted out video and a picture of a peacock lodged in the grill of a truck Tuesday.
A deputy had stopped to help the driver of the vehicle, who told him the bird was stuck.
As seen in the video, the deputy was trying to calm the bird so he could help extract it safely.
By then, the peacock managed to free itself and walked away uninjured.
Yep, that’s a peacock. Just another example of “You never know what you’re going to see on patrol.” A deputy stopped to help this motorist out. She told him the peacock was stuck in the grill guard. Glad to say the #peacock walked away from this encounter and appeared uninjured. pic.twitter.com/xq2ecfu5Si— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 28, 2019
UPDATE: Here's video of the peacock freeing itself from the truck grill while our deputy was trying to calm and extricate the bird. Despite everyone's concerns, it reportedly walked away miraculously uninjured.— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 28, 2019
The incident happened Sunday on Hwy. 224 at the Barton Store. pic.twitter.com/B0rAaVtAED
