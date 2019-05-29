  • Peacock gets wedged in truck grill

    CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. - The Clackamas County sheriff tweeted out video and a picture of a peacock lodged in the grill of a truck Tuesday.

    A deputy had stopped to help the driver of the vehicle, who told him the bird was stuck.

    As seen in the video, the deputy was trying to calm the bird so he could help extract it safely.

    By then, the peacock managed to free itself and walked away uninjured.
     

