PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins finally made the trade expected during the off-season — moving enigmatic star right wing Phil Kessel in a trade to the Arizona Coyotes in return for center Alex Galchenyuk.
Those were the main names in the trade. The Penguins also sent a fourth-round pick and defenseman Dane Birks to Arizona and the Pens also got back defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph.
Kessel earned $7 million last year and has two years remaining with salary cap hits of $6.8 million for each year. Galchenyuk has one year remaining on a contract paying him $4.9 million annually.
These changes shook up the List of the Highest-Paid Pittsburgh-area Professional Athletes.
Here at the top five and their salaries:
- Ben Roethlisberger ($45,000,000)
- Maurkice Pouncey ($13,000,000)
- Devin Bush ($12,239,920)
- Francisco Cervelli ($10,333,333)
- Sidney Crosby ($10,000,000)
For the full list, head over to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
