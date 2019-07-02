  • Penguins' trade of Kessel shakes up athletes list

    By: Ethan Lott  – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins finally made the trade expected during the off-season — moving enigmatic star right wing Phil Kessel in a trade to the Arizona Coyotes in return for center Alex Galchenyuk.

    Those were the main names in the trade. The Penguins also sent a fourth-round pick and defenseman Dane Birks to Arizona and the Pens also got back defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

    Related Headlines

    PHOTOS: Highest-paid Pittsburgh-area professional athletes (July 2019)

    Kessel earned $7 million last year and has two years remaining with salary cap hits of $6.8 million for each year. Galchenyuk has one year remaining on a contract paying him $4.9 million annually.

    These changes shook up the List of the Highest-Paid Pittsburgh-area Professional Athletes.

    Here at the top five and their salaries:

    1. Ben Roethlisberger ($45,000,000)
    2. Maurkice Pouncey ($13,000,000)
    3. Devin Bush ($12,239,920)
    4. Francisco Cervelli ($10,333,333)
    5. Sidney Crosby ($10,000,000)

     

    For the full list, head over to the Pittsburgh Business Times.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories