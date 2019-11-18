A Senate committee on Monday passed a newly unveiled measure to gradually raise the minimum wage to $9.50 in 2022.
The state's current minimum wage is the federal minimum of $7.25.
A spokeswoman for Senate Republican leaders says they expect to bring it to a floor vote this week, although its prospects in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives are unclear.
The bill is more modest than what Wolf proposed in January, and requires him to make a number of concessions. That includes rescinding his proposed overtime regulation before a state rule-making board votes on it Thursday.
