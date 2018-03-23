1 firefighter dead, 4 seriously injured in building collapse

Republican state Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill confirmed the death in a Facebook post Thursday, saying the four other responders are "fighting for their lives" at a hospital.
York officials say part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. The factory was being converted into residential units.
The county coroner's office later identified the firefighter who died as 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha, a veteran of the city fire department.
York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.
