  • 1 firefighter dead, 4 seriously injured in building collapse

    Updated:
    YORK, Pa. (AP) - Officials have confirmed that one firefighter has died and four others have been seriously injured in the partial collapse of a former piano factory in Pennsylvania.

    Republican state Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill confirmed the death in a Facebook post Thursday, saying the four other responders are "fighting for their lives" at a hospital.

    York officials say part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots and investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Wednesday at the Weaver Organ and Piano factory. The factory was being converted into residential units.

    The county coroner's office later identified the firefighter who died as 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha, a veteran of the city fire department.

    York is about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 firefighter dead, 4 seriously injured in building collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers postage stamp

  • Headline Goes Here

    NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penn State fraternity members due in court over hazing death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Protest over shooting of unarmed black man overtakes freeway