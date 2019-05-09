91-year-old WWII vet gets high school diploma with grandson

Pete Sabedra walked across the stage at Derry Area Middle School, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday to accept his degree at a special awards ceremony.
Alongside Sabedra was his grandson, Kace, who will graduate from the district's high school on May 31.
The Tribune Review reports Pete Sabedra was attending eighth grade at the former Derry Township High School in 1940 when his father died and he had to leave school to start work. He worked for the railroad until enlisting in the military when the U.S. entered the war.
Sabedra earned his GED and says "it's something" to finally have the diploma.
His grandson says "it means a lot, considering we're graduating at the same time almost."
