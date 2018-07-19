Auditor sees state tax windfall if marijuana is legalized

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released an analysis Thursday that said there are about 800,000 regular users of the drug in the state.
What Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto said today about recreational marijuana, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
DePasquale, a Democrat, says the retail market could be about $1.7 billion, based on studies in other states that indicate adult users typically spend about $2,100 a year on marijuana.
Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016. Possession or sale of the drug for other purposes remains a crime, although Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and several other Pennsylvania cities have decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana.
DePasquale says nearly 21,000 adults were charged last year with low-level marijuana offenses.
TRENDING NOW:
- New coaster Steel Curtain, Steelers Experience coming to Kennywood in 2019
- Child endangerment charges dropped against local YouTube stars, officials say
- Woman hits 16-year-old sister with car, later assaults officers
- VIDEO: Teenager charged with allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' school
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}