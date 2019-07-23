Authorities: Teen shot after crashing stolen bus on Pa. bridge

Delaware River Port Authority CEO John Hanson says the 17-year-old suspect was in stable condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia shooting shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday on the Walt Whitman Bridge.
Hanson said the masked youth was spotted walking toward the New Jersey side, refused commands and charged two port authority officers, who fired.
WCAU-TV reported that H.A. DeHart & Son dealership managers said the bus was stolen late Sunday. Chief Sean McKenna of the West Deptford Township police department said the bus hit 80 to 90 mph before officers broke off pursuit as the vehicle headed for the bridge.
