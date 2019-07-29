Bald eagle found shot in Pennsylvania near Ohio border

The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted a photo of the bird found Thursday night near Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township, Erie County near the Ohio border.
Game Warden Michael Stutts responded to the scene at the intersection of State Route 18 and Sherman Road near Cranesville and confirmed that the mature eagle had been shot.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call the game commission's northwest region office or the Operation Game Thief hotline.
