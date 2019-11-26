Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is "not going to hear me say that I have remorse." He thinks it's therefore unlikely he'll be released early.
He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status.
Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.
Cosby is best known for his 1980s-era sitcom, "The Cosby Show."
