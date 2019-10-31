The House voted 144 to 54 on Wednesday for the bill that would also require a landowner's written permission.
Related Headlines
The bill would permit Sunday hunting one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission would select.
It also would make it easier for wardens to enforce the anti-trespassing law.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- FBI investigating ‘suspicious activity' outside its Pittsburgh office
- Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
- VIDEO: Smoke billowing from home after fire breaks out in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}