Body of man found frozen in pool

Prosecutors say New Hope police and Bucks County detectives responded Tuesday afternoon after the body of 29-year-old Jose Quiroz Marcial was found in the rear of a business in a construction area.
Prosecutors said the body of Marcial, who had been reported missing from his Lambertville, New Jersey home in mid-December, was submerged in ice in an uncovered in-ground pool.
Fire company personnel helped the coroner's office remove the body from the ice. Prosecutors said Wednesday that an autopsy concluded that the death resulted from an accidental drowning and hypothermia.
