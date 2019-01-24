  • Body of man found frozen in pool

    Updated:
    NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say the death of a missing New Jersey man whose body was found frozen in a suburban Philadelphia pool has been ruled accidental.

    Prosecutors say New Hope police and Bucks County detectives responded Tuesday afternoon after the body of 29-year-old Jose Quiroz Marcial was found in the rear of a business in a construction area.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Prosecutors said the body of Marcial, who had been reported missing from his Lambertville, New Jersey home in mid-December, was submerged in ice in an uncovered in-ground pool.

    Fire company personnel helped the coroner's office remove the body from the ice. Prosecutors said Wednesday that an autopsy concluded that the death resulted from an accidental drowning and hypothermia.

     
     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories