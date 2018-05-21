  • Boy, 3, rescued from manure pit on farm

    HONEY BROOK, Pa. (AP) - Officials say emergency crews rescued a 3-year-old boy who fell into a manure pit on a farm near Philadelphia.

    Emergency responders were called to the Honey Brook Township farm at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the child fell into the six- to 10-foot pit inside a large barn.

    Fire crews tried to get in to help but quickly became stuck, and as they developed a plan they tried to calm the frightened victim.

    Two rescuers with rope harnesses worked their way inside, and after building a plywood platform were able to move through the pit to the victim.

    Officials say the boy was alert when he was removed on a stretcher and taken to Ephrata Community Hospital with minor injuries.

    Authorities say decontaminating rescue personnel and equipment took considerable time.

