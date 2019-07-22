The child, who is between the ages of 5 and 6, was struck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in Bethlehem. Authorities say he was conscious when emergency responders arrived and was being treated at a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The lightning strike came as severe storms struck the state on Sunday.
Emergency responders in Pittsburgh and other nearby towns had to use boats to rescue residents from their vehicles and homes after heavy rains caused widespread flash flooding. Officials say nearly 3 inches of rain fell in the region on Sunday and more severe weather was expected Monday.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}