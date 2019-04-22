Bystanders rescue woman from SUV in Philly river

The Easter rescue was captured on video Sunday afternoon on the Schuylkill River.
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to crash in Beaver County; Route 65 closed in both directions
- Crash on Route 51 knocks out power to area
- Video shows California woman throwing 7 newborn puppies into trash bin
- VIDEO: Pittsburghers stepping up to help after deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Jennifer Kelly told WCAU-TV one person jumped into the water after the vehicle accelerated and crashed into the river. Another man dove in as witnesses heard the driver banging on the window. A third man with a tire iron jumped in and the men were able to break open the rear window to get the driver out.
A passing boat provided lifejackets as the vehicle submerged.
Police said the driver had attempted to kill herself. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
One of the rescuers sustained minor cuts from the broken window.
___
Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}