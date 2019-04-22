  • Bystanders rescue woman from SUV in Philly river

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Bystanders saved a woman from drowning after she apparently drove her SUV into a river in Philadelphia.

    The Easter rescue was captured on video Sunday afternoon on the Schuylkill River.

    Jennifer Kelly told WCAU-TV one person jumped into the water after the vehicle accelerated and crashed into the river. Another man dove in as witnesses heard the driver banging on the window. A third man with a tire iron jumped in and the men were able to break open the rear window to get the driver out.

    A passing boat provided lifejackets as the vehicle submerged.

    Police said the driver had attempted to kill herself. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

    One of the rescuers sustained minor cuts from the broken window.

    Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com

     

