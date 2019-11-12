Jury selection began Tuesday, but the judge ran out of candidates. The National Weather Service says more than 9 inches (22.8 centimeters) of snow fell Monday and Tuesday in southeastern Michigan.
Jury selection will resume Thursday in Wayne County court.
Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner is charged with obstructing police and disorderly conduct. Wagner is accused of interfering with Detroit police while they were removing her husband from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in March.
Wagner, who was re-elected last week, predicts she'll be acquitted. She turned down a plea deal.
