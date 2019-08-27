The Bangor Daily News reports that 30-year-old Stacey Clark, of Ellsworth, was arrested over the weekend when police pulled over a car in which she was a passenger. Clark waived the right to an extradition hearing on Monday.
Police say Clark was driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2017 when her car crashed into a utility pole in Nicholson Township, Pennsylvania. One of her passengers died.
Clark remained Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge. Jail paperwork did not indicate if she has an attorney.
