The attack occurred around 4:40 a.m. Monday.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The dogs were biting the man around his arms and legs when three police officers arrived and shot the animals. One of the dogs, a bull mastiff, died at the scene while a pit bull ran away from the scene. It's not known if the latter dog was wounded.
The injured man suffered serious undisclosed injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released
It wasn't clear who owned the dogs.
TRENDING NOW:
- Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Tree of Life shooting
- Teen sentenced in drive-by leading up to Antwon Rose shooting
- Elementary school student helps classmate with autism navigate first day
- VIDEO: Newlyweds killed in crash after ceremony
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}