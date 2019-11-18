Faculty at the State System of Higher Education voted overwhelmingly this week to ratify the contract.
Details haven’t been made public but will be posted online once ratification is complete.
The tally from the balloting now goes to the State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors for its approval.
The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties union represents about 5,500 faculty and coaches at the 14 state system universities.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13 prison employees suspended in Pennsylvania inmate death
- Man hit, killed walking on the Parkway West near the Ft. Pitt Tunnels
- Passenger dies after falling four stories from Carnival Cruise ship
- VIDEO: Man hit, killed walking on the Parkway West near the Ft. Pitt Tunnels
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}