There are no reports of any injuries and Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says he doesn't believe anyone remains inside.
However, he says the fire has been dangerous to fight because of the amount of fuel inside.
Thiel says the fire has not spread to any nearby homes in the densely populated neighborhood.
News footage shows a large section of an exterior brick wall collapsing amid flames and heavy black smoke.
Students at nearby Sayre High School have been moved to another neighborhood school. More than 100 firefighters responded.
TRENDING NOW:
- President Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public
- JuJu hypes Steelers locker room with surprise gift
- 400 homes, businesses without gas in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Man accused of luring child into his home, but some neighbors don't agree with charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}