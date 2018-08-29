Gov. Wolf makes 2-day trip to visit hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Gov. Tom Wolf is paying his own airfare and accommodations for the two-day trip that will end Friday morning.
Pennsylvania is home to more than 350,000 people who are from Puerto Rico or descendants of Puerto Ricans. The state has hosted people displaced by Maria.
The visit comes as the territory's governor increased its death toll from the September hurricane from 64 to nearly 3,000, based on an independent study.
