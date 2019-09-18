>>RELATED: Pennsylvania lawmaker facing child porn possession charges
Wolf, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday morning that the charges against Republican Sen. Mike Folmer are disgusting and beyond comprehension, and that Folmer should immediately resign.
The state attorney general's office arrested and charged Folmer late Tuesday with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.
Investigators allegedly found images of child pornography on Folmer's cell phone after they asked him to turn it over at his house in Lebanon County. Authorities were acting on a tip from a social media website.
The 63-year-old Folmer and his lawyer haven't returned messages. Senate Republican leaders promptly stripped the fourth-term Folmer of his committee chairmanship.
