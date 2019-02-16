Home investor finds Pa. staircase booby-trapped with a knife

Ekrem Uysaler says he and his team were looking at the home in January when one of his co-workers saw a small line on the home's staircase. WCAU-TV reports he stopped his construction manager from heading up the stairs and recorded video as they pulled the staircase line with a spare rod.
Pulling the line triggered a fast-moving, downward-swinging crutch from above the staircase. Taped to the end of the crutch was a large knife pointing right to where a person's head would have been walking up the stairs.
Uysaler says he has never encountered something like this before. He says "It's like 'Home Alone' ... Philly style."
___
Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
