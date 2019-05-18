House explosion kills man, woman, injures son

Police and emergency dispatchers in Luzerne County say two blasts about 20 minutes apart were reported early Friday in the home in Dorrance, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.
State police at the Hazleton barracks say 66-year-old Ester Rupp Hedgepeth and 77-year-old Eugene Hedgepeth were killed. Their 20-year-old son was found lying on the ground outside the home. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening.
The cause of the blast hasn't yet been determined, but a state police fire marshal says investigators are looking into the possibility that propane was involved.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people accused of prostituting 14-year-old girl
- 3 teens charged in MS-13 killing of 14-year-old girl used machete, baseball bat, police say
- Driver leaves couple trapped in Jeep after it tumbles down NC embankment
- VIDEO: 17 people charged in western Pa. drug ring bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}